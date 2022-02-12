Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Lifted to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $530.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $549.11.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $424.29 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $681,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $1,076,623.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,551 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,796. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 54,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.