Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells $681,904.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $681,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $2,444,960.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $424.29 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.51 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 95.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,874,245,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,811,481,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,721,000 after purchasing an additional 124,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

