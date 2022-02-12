Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $2,529,838.08 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,336 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,529,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62.

On Monday, December 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total value of $899,841.95.

On Monday, November 22nd, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $1,076,623.38.

On Friday, November 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,364 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total value of $754,864.88.

MPWR stock opened at $424.29 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $451.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 66.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.11.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

