Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $6.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $17.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $424.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $451.27 and its 200 day moving average is $484.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.11.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $1,076,623.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $681,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,551 shares of company stock worth $23,452,796. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

