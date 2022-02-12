Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,909 ($25.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Mondi has a 52-week low of GBX 1,709 ($23.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,088 ($28.24). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,842.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,879.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17.

In other Mondi news, insider Sue Clark purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,785 ($24.14) per share, with a total value of £71,400 ($96,551.72). Also, insider Mike Powell acquired 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,764 ($23.85) per share, with a total value of £99,242.64 ($134,202.35). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,079,136.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

