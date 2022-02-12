Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,678 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.19% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $19,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of TAP opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

