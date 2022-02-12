Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at Mizuho

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $330.00 to $345.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.87.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $303.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.82. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $205.61 and a 1-year high of $328.11. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

