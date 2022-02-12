Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mohawk Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.90-$3.00 EPS.

Shares of MHK traded down $7.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,797. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.60 and a 200-day moving average of $180.92. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $143.25 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mohawk Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Mohawk Industries worth $65,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

