Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA) shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 1,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 16,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.49.

About Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

