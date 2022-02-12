Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA) shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 1,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 16,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.49.
About Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA)
