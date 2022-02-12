Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 49,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,015,787 shares.The stock last traded at $6.56 and had previously closed at $6.58.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,321,000 after purchasing an additional 212,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 265,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

