Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 49,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,015,787 shares.The stock last traded at $6.56 and had previously closed at $6.58.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 316,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 231,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,375,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 196,288 shares during the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.