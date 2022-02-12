Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $31,696.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for $22.26 or 0.00052734 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00044884 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.41 or 0.06897241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,128.24 or 0.99803472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00047608 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00049624 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 464,017 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

