Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Down 5.7%

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.74. 42,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 959,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microvast by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Microvast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 22.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

