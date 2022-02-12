Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,981 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.7% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $295.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.05 and its 200 day moving average is $311.15. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

