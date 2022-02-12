Michael J. Arougheti Sells 57,680 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $4,742,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ARES traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $79.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,927,000 after purchasing an additional 50,571 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1,139.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,845,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ares Management by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,187 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.