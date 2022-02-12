MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stake Lessened by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 90.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 261,494 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,143,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 119,443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 78,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 60,343 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 21.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 296,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 51,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMT opened at $5.66 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

