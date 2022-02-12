Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $302.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $264.64 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 184.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.88.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total transaction of $1,599,239.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total value of $539,208.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $3,757,726. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,617,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

