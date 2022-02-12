MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Stock Price Down 1.6%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €183.15 ($210.52) and last traded at €185.25 ($212.93). Approximately 322,262 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €188.20 ($216.32).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €208.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €201.57. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.03.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

