Megacoin (MEC) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $184,862.42 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.44 or 0.00295116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001007 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,854,768 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

