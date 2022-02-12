MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.70

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 3695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $152.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

