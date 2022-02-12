Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Up to $3.63

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.79. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 1,445 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTL. Raymond James upgraded Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mechel PAO during the third quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mechel PAO during the second quarter worth $74,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mechel PAO by 133.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 162,753 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mechel PAO during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mechel PAO during the second quarter worth $79,000.

Mechel PAO Company Profile (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.