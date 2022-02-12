MD Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MD Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,443 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,874. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

NYSE ROK opened at $268.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.