MD Financial Management Inc. Trims Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $128,004,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at $86,010,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Exelon by 32.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC opened at $42.13 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.09.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.