MD Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 59.0% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,790,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $267.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

