MD Financial Management Inc. Purchases 339 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,836,000 after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WHR stock opened at $195.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.64 and a 200-day moving average of $218.30. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $183.75 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

