MD Financial Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dover by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Dover by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV opened at $160.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.28. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $118.94 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

