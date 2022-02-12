MD Financial Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 250.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 56,831 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

