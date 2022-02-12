MD Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $61,155,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 328.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 40.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corteva by 23.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,445 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.