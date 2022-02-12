McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $5.68 Per Share

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for McKesson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McKesson’s FY2024 earnings at $25.71 EPS.

MCK has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

NYSE MCK opened at $271.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.82. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 80,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,706 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

