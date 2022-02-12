McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $295.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.05 and its 200 day moving average is $311.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

