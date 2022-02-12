McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.37.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $255.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.77. The company has a market cap of $190.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.