Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTW. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Mattioli Woods from GBX 1,014 ($13.71) to GBX 969 ($13.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.71) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 970 ($13.12) price target on the stock.

MTW opened at GBX 810 ($10.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 835.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 804.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £412.24 million and a P/E ratio of 162.00. Mattioli Woods has a 12-month low of GBX 673.55 ($9.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 908 ($12.28). The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.04%.

In other Mattioli Woods news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 14,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.51), for a total transaction of £121,352.60 ($164,100.88).

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

