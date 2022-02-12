Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mattel also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.420-$1.480 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAT. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Get Mattel alerts:

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $24.13 on Friday. Mattel has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mattel stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Mattel worth $25,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.