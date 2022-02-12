Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company, through its subsidiaries, is a North American industrial engineering, construction, and maintenance contractor headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea. They report their financial results in three key operating segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions. “

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Matrix Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Matrix Service news, CEO John R. Hewitt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Chandler purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $47,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matrix Service (MTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.