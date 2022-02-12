Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after buying an additional 6,156,506 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after buying an additional 1,541,815 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after buying an additional 1,428,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after buying an additional 1,216,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Match Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after buying an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.79.

MTCH stock opened at $112.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.64. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

