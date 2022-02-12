Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $517,577.29 and approximately $53,132.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 47.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.00 or 0.06926035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00076854 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00040319 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.