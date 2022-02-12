Masco (NYSE:MAS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14. Masco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.100-$4.300 EPS.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,226. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Masco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 99,681 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

