Masco (NYSE:MAS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.100-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Masco also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Shares of MAS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.73. 2,425,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,226. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.98. Masco has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

