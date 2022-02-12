Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 585 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $363.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.13 and a 200 day moving average of $391.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.77 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

