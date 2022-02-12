Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 93.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 36,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $525.96 million, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

