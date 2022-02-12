Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases Shares of 6,700 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 72,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $30.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.84 million, a PE ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

