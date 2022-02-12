Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Holdings in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 65.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 38,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 10,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $161,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 10,878 shares of company stock valued at $177,986 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GWRS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $15.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.36, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0246 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.16%.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

