Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 419,553 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $38,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,114,000 after buying an additional 71,760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $109.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.44 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.12. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

