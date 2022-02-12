Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,059,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.54% of EQT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in EQT by 1,602.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 165.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $22.93 on Friday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.