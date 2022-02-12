Marshall Wace LLP Has $44.49 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 137.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 672,178 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 389,673 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $44,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 279.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,023,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,829,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

Shares of TD stock opened at $84.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $58.91 and a twelve month high of $86.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.44.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

