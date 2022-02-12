Marshall Wace LLP Has $35.02 Million Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 326,430 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of Yandex worth $35,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YNDX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Yandex by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,277 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,343,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Yandex by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,758 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Yandex by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,298,000 after purchasing an additional 987,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Yandex by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,502,000 after purchasing an additional 455,604 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $44.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. Yandex has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $87.11.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

