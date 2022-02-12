Marshall Wace LLP Has $29.52 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,556 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.14% of CarMax worth $29,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after buying an additional 745,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after buying an additional 431,920 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 49.8% in the third quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,948,000 after buying an additional 374,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after buying an additional 324,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $108.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.24 and a 200-day moving average of $131.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.47 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

