Marlin (POND) Price Reaches $0.0455 on Exchanges

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $33.55 million and $31.57 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Marlin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044909 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.73 or 0.06857020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,640.67 or 0.99732268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00047682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00049613 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006380 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.