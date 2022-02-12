Mariner LLC Buys 13,336 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Mariner LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 958,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,697,000 after buying an additional 148,522 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 413,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 60,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 40,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.