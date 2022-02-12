Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Crown Castle International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 300,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 527.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 25,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $168.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.86.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

